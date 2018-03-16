Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:25 PM, March 16, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The International Criminal Court reminds President Rodrigo Duterte withdrawal from the court will not change the obligation of the Philippines to cooperate in a proceeding which had already begun. The United States hits Russia with sanctions for trying to influence the 2016 U.S. election and two separate cyberattacks. Singer Rihanna slams Snapchat after an advertisement made light of her beating by fellow pop star Chris Brown, sending the company's share prices tumbling.