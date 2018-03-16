Watch Rappler's evening newscast

The Justice Department puts alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles under provisional coverage of the Witness Protection Program. The Philippines formally transmits its notice of withdrawal from the International Criminal Court to the office of the United Nations Secretary-General in New York. Malacañang says President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make changes in his Cabinet to replace officials he is 'unhappy' with. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa slams Justice Department prosecutors who recommended the dismissal of drug and conspiracy charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, and their supposed accomplices. United States President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to fire National Security Adviser HR McMaster.