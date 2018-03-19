Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:32 PM, March 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he will convince states part of the International Criminal Court to 'get out' because it is a 'rude' organization produced by an 'EU-sponsored' treaty. At least 3 people are killed and 23 others are injured after a fire razed the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino. Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018.