Duterte on ICC, Waterfront Manila Pavilion fire, Binibining Pilipinas 2018 | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he will convince states part of the International Criminal Court to 'get out' because it is a 'rude' organization produced by an 'EU-sponsored' treaty. At least 3 people are killed and 23 others are injured after a fire razed the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino. Catriona Gray is crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2018.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan