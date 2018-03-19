Sereno impeachment, Medialdea on Napoles, Dela Rosa on DOJ | Evening wRap
The House justice committee puts forward 6 articles of impeachment against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea supposedly gave legal advice to the camp of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles regarding her transfer from a regular jail cell to a safehouse. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa admits it filed weak evidence that led to the dismissal of drug and conspiracy charges against Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, and their accomplices. The Bureau of Fire Protection declares 'fire out' at the Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel & Casino after a 25-hour blaze. Pyongyang is in talks with the United States and Sweden to release 3 Americans held in North Korea.
