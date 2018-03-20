Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 11:43 AM, March 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte is against divorce. Sandiganbayan Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje-Tang says the Witness Protection Program law does not allow the Justice Department to take Janet Lim Napoles into its custody. Facebook shares plunge as the social media giant face an onslaught of criticism at home and abroad over revelations that a firm working for United States President Donald Trump's presidential campaign harvested and misused data on 50 million members.