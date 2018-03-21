Osmeña on Aguirre, Duque on HIV, Duterte on Kuwait deployment ban | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña says he will file a disbarment case against Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre says he sees a 'defect' in the plunder charges against alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles. Health Department Secretary Francisco Duque III refutes the report of a group of Filipino scientists that there is a new HIV virus strain in the country. President Rodrigo Duterte says he himself inserted some provisions into a draft agreement with Kuwait on safeguarding OFWs. Cambridge Analytica, the British firm that supposedly misused data from 50 million Facebook users, suspends its chief executive.
