Cayetano meets Wang, BDO on Osmeña, Zuckerberg on Cambridge Analytica | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines and China say the two countries will cautiously proceed with discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea. BDO Unibank Incorporated denies allegations by Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña that it bribed Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vows to 'step up' to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a snowballing scandal over the hijacking of personal data from millions of its users.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan