Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:05 PM, March 22, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines and China say the two countries will cautiously proceed with discussions on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea. BDO Unibank Incorporated denies allegations by Cebu City Mayor Tommy Osmeña that it bribed Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg vows to 'step up' to fix problems at the social media giant, as it fights a snowballing scandal over the hijacking of personal data from millions of its users.