Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 9:09 PM, March 22, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Thirteen of 23 senators sign the committee report approving the bill seeking to ban political dynasties. Makabayan bloc lawmakers and other individuals separately ask the Supreme Court to junk the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco says President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the National Food Authority Council to begin the 'immediate' importation of 250,000 metric tons of rice. The parent who allegedly threatened an Ateneo de Davao University professor over his child’s low grades is Comelec Davao regional director Remlane Tambuang. The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is ranked 10th on a list of the 'world's most improved airports' for 2018, released by London-based Skytrax.