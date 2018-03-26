Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:42 PM, March 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says the Philippines is not interested in buying more frigates after the delivery of the two warships from South Korea. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says beating up upperclassmen at the Philippine National Police Academy, 'should be stopped.' Porn actress Stormy Daniels says she was threatened to keep silent about her alleged fling with United States President Donald Trump.