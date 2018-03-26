Watch the evening newscast with Bea Cupin

Published 7:32 PM, March 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senate President Koko Pimentel assures the majority bloc's reelectionist senators he is 'fighting' for their inclusion in the ruling PDP-Laban slate in the 2019 elections. Supreme Court Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro presents proof she submitted the 10 required SALNs to the Judicial and Bar Council when she applied for chief justice in 2012. About 20 cadets from the Philippine National Police Academy are confined to the school headquarters in Camp Castañeda in Cavite, after being linked to a 2018 graduation day mauling that sent 6 fresh graduates to the hospital. The Supreme Court en banc, voting 7-2-5-1, affirms a 2006 decision by the Court of Appeals that validated the retrenchment implemented by flag carrier Philippine Airlines against the Flight Attendants and Stewards Association of the Philippines. Seoul is pushing for 'Gangnam Style' star Psy to perform in next week's historic concerts in Pyongyang.