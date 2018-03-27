Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 12:23 PM, March 27, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte says he's worried about lumping together Muslim provinces in mainland Mindanao with those in the Sulu archipelago under one Bangsamoro entity. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he is personally against the resumption of peace talks with communist rebels. Human Rights Watch slams the 'shockingly dangerous and shameful' claims of Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that human rights organizations are being used by drug lords.