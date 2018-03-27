Duterte on Bangsamoro, Lorenzana on peace talks, HRW on Roque | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he's worried about lumping together Muslim provinces in mainland Mindanao with those in the Sulu archipelago under one Bangsamoro entity. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says he is personally against the resumption of peace talks with communist rebels. Human Rights Watch slams the 'shockingly dangerous and shameful' claims of Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano and Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque that human rights organizations are being used by drug lords.
