Liberal Party senatorial slate, FASAP on SC ruling, Xi greets Duterte | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Liberal Party wants to form an opposition slate called 'The Resistance' for the 2019 senatorial elections. The Flight Attendants and Stewards Association of the Philippines calls out the Supreme Court for declaring the retrenchment of Philippine Airlines employees valid. Rights group Karapatan says there's no one to blame but President Rodrigo Duterte – not human rights organizations – for the Philippines' failure to resolve the drug problem. Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets President Rodrigo Duterte ahead of the Philippine leader's 73rd birthday on Wednesday. The White House hits back at porn star Stormy Daniels.
