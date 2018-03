Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:16 PM, March 28, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Justice Department begins its preliminary investigation into the cyber libel complaint against Rappler. Kim Jong-Un meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first ever foreign trip as North Korea's leader. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg turns down a request to appear before British lawmakers regarding concerns about data privacy.