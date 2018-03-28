Zuckerberg on U.S. Congress testimony, Duterte on fake medicines, PNP on PNPA beatings | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the United States Congress after repeated calls for him to testify. President Rodrigo Duterte orders the police to arrest manufacturers and sellers of fake medicines. The Philippine National Police says the Philippine National Police Academy beatings violate the Anti-Hazing Act. Legendary police intelligence officer Boogie Mendoza dies of a heart attack. Kim Jong-Un meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, his first ever foreign trip as North Korea's leader.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan