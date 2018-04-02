Critics’ Easter messages for Duterte, Dela Rosa on hazing, Kim Jong-un on Pyongyang concert | Midday wRap
Critics of President Rodrigo Duterte call for an end to the 'present darkness' in the Philippines on Easter. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa has mixed feelings about beatings inside police and military academies. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a concert in Pyongyang by South Korean entertainers, the first in over a decade.
