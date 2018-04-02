Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 1:04 PM, April 02, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Critics of President Rodrigo Duterte call for an end to the 'present darkness' in the Philippines on Easter. Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa has mixed feelings about beatings inside police and military academies. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a concert in Pyongyang by South Korean entertainers, the first in over a decade.