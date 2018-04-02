DFA on Demafelis, Akbayan Youth files complaint vs Uson, Kim Jong-un attends concert | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines hails the death sentence given to the killers of Joanna Demafelis, the overseas Filipino worker found dead in a freezer in Kuwait. Akbayan Youth members file a complaint against Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson for fake news and disinformation. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the video showing PNP Academy cadets in a hazing ritual could have been done 'in jest.' Malacañang says it will soon decide on Boracay's fate. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a concert in Pyongyang by South Korean entertainers, the first in over a decade.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan