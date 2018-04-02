Watch the evening newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 6:36 PM, April 02, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines hails the death sentence given to the killers of Joanna Demafelis, the overseas Filipino worker found dead in a freezer in Kuwait. Akbayan Youth members file a complaint against Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson for fake news and disinformation. Philippine National Police Chief Ronald dela Rosa says the video showing PNP Academy cadets in a hazing ritual could have been done 'in jest.' Malacañang says it will soon decide on Boracay's fate. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un attends a concert in Pyongyang by South Korean entertainers, the first in over a decade.