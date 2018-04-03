Watch the midday newscast with Mara Cepeda

Published 11:44 AM, April 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says the social media giant will likely need 'a few years' to fix the problems uncovered by the hijacking of private user data in its platform. Defense Department Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa both say the prohibition for tattoos on cops and soldiers stays. Boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirms Manny Pacquiao will challenge Argentina's World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur in July.