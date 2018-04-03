Watch the evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 8:22 PM, April 03, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Supreme Court en banc compels the government to provide full documentation of the 3,000 deaths from legitimate police anti-drug operations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting a probe into the church of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy for alleged human trafficking in Hawaii. The National Economic and Development Authority says the proposed 6-month shutdown of Boracay will have a minimal impact on the country’s economic growth but it can have an adverse short term impact on the local economy. The Philippines can become an upper middle class country in 2019, according to the country’s economic development agency. Dating app Grindr comes under fire after the revelation that it is sharing information about users' HIV status or locations with two companies enlisted to optimize its software.