Duterte on peace talks, PCC on Grab-Uber deal, Youtube attack | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte says he is open to resuming peace talks with communists. The Philippine Competition Commission is looking into the merger between Uber and Grab. A female shooter injures at least 3 before committing suicide at Youtube's headquarters in California.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan