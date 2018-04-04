Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:47 PM, April 04, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte calls the United Nations human rights chief 'empty-headed' over international criticism of the Philippine leader's bloody war on drugs. The Labor Department orders popular Philippine fast food chain Jollibee to regularize 6,482 workers. Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria Sison says they are ready to resume peace negotiations and finish draft agreements that were stalled when talks collapsed in 2017. Grab says it will fully cooperate in the Philippine Competition Commission’s review of the local implications of the sale of Uber's Southeast Asian business to Grab. Netizens react with rage, confusion and concern after ABS-CBN ran a series of polls on their official Facebook account, asking users to pick their 'dream cast' for a hypothetical Lord of the Rings remake.