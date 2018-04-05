Watch the midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:01 PM, April 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte orders the closure of Boracay for 6 months, starting April 26. Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II attends a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday without getting fired by President Rodrigo Duterte. Facebook says the personal data of up to 87 million users was improperly shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.