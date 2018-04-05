Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 8:55 PM, April 05, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte says he has accepted the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre. President Rodrigo Duterte says National Capital Region Police Chief Oscar Albayalde will replace PNP Chief Ronald dela Rosa. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno wants 4 Supreme Court justices to inhibit themselves from the quo warranto petition filed against her. Vice President Leni Robredo asks the Supreme Court to consider ballot ovals shaded by a minimum of 25% – not 50% based on outdated standards – as votes for her. Cambridge Analytica also had a hand in the 2016 Philippine presidential race.