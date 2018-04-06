Guevarra is new DOJ Secretary, Galvez is next AFP Chief, Trump on Daniels | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra is sworn in as Justice Secretary following the resignation of Vitaliano Aguirre. Western Mindanao Command Chief Carlito Galvez Jr will be the next Armed Forces chief. United States President Donald Trump breaks his silence on allegations he had sex with a porn star, insisting he did not pay $130,000 hush money through his lawyer.
