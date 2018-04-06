Guevarra on DOJ, IHS on Quiboloy Foundation, Cimatu on Boracay casino | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Newly sworn-in Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says President Rodrigo Duterte wants him to restore the 'dignified' image of the Justice Department. The Institute for Human Services accuses Children's Joy Foundation – a group founded by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy – of fraud. Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu says he is against plans to build a casino in Boracay. President Rodrigo Duterte wants the National Food Authority transferred under the Office of the President. South Korea's disgraced former president Park Geun-hye is sentenced to 24 years in jail for corruption.
