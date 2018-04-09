Duterte on Day of Valor, North Korea on denuclearization, Markle biography | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte on the Day of Valor calls on Filipinos to 'defend the honor of our motherland' as the freedoms that their heroes fought for 'are once again imperiled.' Reports say North Korean officials told their United States counterparts Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss denuclearization. An unauthorized biography of Meghan Markle says she has her heart set on becoming 'Diana 2.0.'
