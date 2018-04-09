Duterte vs Sereno, La Viña on Nix, Duterte ‘loves’ Xi | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
President Rodrigo Duterte orders Congress to speed up the impeachment of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno. President Rodrigo Duterte's election social media director denies he worked with Cambridge Analytica's parent company, Strategic Communication Laboratories, during the 2016 polls. President Rodrigo Duterte denies he knew about plans to construct a casino in Boracay. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board clarifies reports that there are already newly accredited ride-hailing companies in the country. President Rodrigo Duterte says he 'needs' China to back his administration's priority programs.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan