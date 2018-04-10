Malacañang on Cambridge Analytica, Sereno vs De Castro, Sandiganbayan on Napoles | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Malacañang denies President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign ever transacted with Cambridge Analytica for election-related services. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno clashes with Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro during the oral arguments for the quo warranto petition to remove the Chief Magistrate. The Sandiganbayan denies the motion of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to be transferred to a safehouse of the Justice Department's Witness Protection Program. New Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says he wants to turn the Justice Department into a 'cornerstone' of the country's justice system. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the prospect of talks with the United States for the first time.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan