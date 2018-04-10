Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:05 PM, April 10, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang denies President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign ever transacted with Cambridge Analytica for election-related services. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno clashes with Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo De Castro during the oral arguments for the quo warranto petition to remove the Chief Magistrate. The Sandiganbayan denies the motion of alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles to be transferred to a safehouse of the Justice Department's Witness Protection Program. New Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says he wants to turn the Justice Department into a 'cornerstone' of the country's justice system. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledges the prospect of talks with the United States for the first time.