Sereno on quo warranto petition, Bureau of Immigration bribery scandal, Zuckerberg apologizes | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno tells the Supreme Court that the Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth is not a requirement of integrity. Wally Sombero, the alleged middleman of Chinese casino tycoon Jack Lam in the Bureau of Immigration bribery-corruption case, surrenders to the Philippine National Police. Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg apologizes to United States lawmakers for the leak of personal data of 87 million users.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan