Aquino on Senate Dengvaxia report, LTFRB on Grab, White House on Mueller | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
The camp of former president Benigno Aquino assures the public he will continue to face complaints against him over the Dengvaxia issue. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board orders Grab to lower its surge pricing cap during peak hours from 2 to only 1.5 times the normal fare. Associate Justice Benjamin Caguioa says removing Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno via a quo warranto petition will impair the integrity of the Supreme Court. The Asian Development Bank says the Philippines is experiencing a 'golden age of growth.' The White House insists United States President Donald Trump has the power to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
