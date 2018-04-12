Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Bea Cupin

Published 12:25 PM, April 12, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A Social Weather Station survey shows a significant dip in President Rodrigo Duterte's satisfaction rating among the poorest Filipinos in the first quarter of 2018. Senator Panfilo Lacson vouches for the integrity of former president Benigno Aquino immediately after Senator Dick Gordon recommended graft charges against Aquino over the Dengvaxia vaccine controversy. The Supreme Court says the inclusion of the high number of deaths in the Duterte administration’s anti-illegal drug campaign in its year-end report ‘may lead to the inference that these are state-sponsored killings.'