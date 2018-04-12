Zuckerberg on Facebook, Duterte and Xi on West Philipines Sea, Trump on Russia | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg concedes the regulation of social media companies is 'inevitable.' Facebook announces its partnership with Rappler and Vera Files for a third-party fact-checking program in the Philippines. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping give the 'go signal' for their countries to craft a framework for joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea. Filipino rapper Zaito, who was featured in an anti-illegal drugs jingle, was arrested by cops for supposedly possessing shabu. United States President Donald Trump in a series of tweets claims the country's ties with Russia are worse than during the Cold War.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|Director
|
Rupert Ambil
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan