Watch the evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:41 PM, April 13, 2018

Today on Rappler:

President Rodrigo Duterte threatens to have International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda arrested if she sets foot in the country to proceed with her probe into his anti-drugs campaign. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno now has 11 Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth from when she worked at the University of the Philippines on file. The Philippine National Police refuses to detain officials charged for plunder in the P50-million Bureau of Immigration bribery scandal. The National Privacy Commission says it will conduct its own probe into Facebook. President Rodrigo Duterte apologizes to Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi for saying 'genocide' was taking place in her country.

Executive Producer / Writer Lilibeth Frondoso Director Rupert Ambil Associate Producer / Publisher Marga Deona Allan Lazaro Master Editor / Playback Exxon Ruebe Emerald Hidalgo Jaene Zaplan

https://www.rappler.com/nation/200143-duterte-apology-aung-san-suu-kyi-rohingya