PES official barred from entering PH, Dela Rosa bids goodbye to PNP, Roach on Pacquiao | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
An official of the Party of European Socialists is barred from entering the Philippines. Outgoing Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa cries as he bids goodbye to the police service. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao's long-time trainer Freddie Roach confirms the Philippine senator has parted ways with him without contacting him personally.
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Director
Rupert Ambil
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan