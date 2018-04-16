Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Bea Cupin

Published 8:38 PM, April 16, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang says the Philippines merely exercised its sovereign right when it barred a European political party official from entering the country. The Presidential Communications Operations Office expresses its opposition to Facebook's tie-up with Rappler and Vera Files for fact-checking news. Former and current members of the police's Special Action Force file charges before the Ombudsman against its former chief Benjamin Lusad and other officials over the failure to distribute nearly two years’ worth of allowances. State prosecutors from the Office of the Ombudsman ask the Sandiganbayan to hold former senator Jinggoy Estrada in contempt for faking an invitation to the United States. Former FBI chief James Comey slams United States President Donald Trump, calling him 'morally unfit' to be president.