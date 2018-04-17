Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 1:39 PM, April 17, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Justice Department summons Rappler head Maria Ressa and Treasurer James Bitanga over the tax evasion complaint filed by the Bureau of Internal Revenue against Rappler Holdings Corporation. Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr accuses National Food Authority Administrator Jason Aquino of diverting NFA rice meant for typhoon-prone Eastern Visayas to select Bulacan rice traders. Three Reuters journalists win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting for their 'relentess reporting' on the Duterte administration's ongoing 'drug war.'