Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:18 PM, April 17, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr is no longer the chairman and a member of the National Food Authority Council. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra tells the Sandiganbayan alleged pork scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles does not have the right to demand transfer to a safehouse. The Bureau of Immigration releases Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox nearly a day after she was arrested. Rappler says its partnership with Facebook to fact-check news content on the social media platform 'is meant to encourage free speech that does not harm and does not invent.' Britain and the United States warn Russian government-sponsored hackers are compromising the key hardware of government and business computer networks like routers and firewalls.