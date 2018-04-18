SWS Survey, Casino operator on Boracay, Sung Kim on EDCA | Midday wRap
A Social Weather Station survey shows Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Koko Pimentel maintained their 'good' net satisfaction ratings, despite an 8-point decline for both officials. The local partner of Chinese casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group denies they have abandoned plans to build an integrated casino and resort in Boracay. United States Ambassador Sung Kim says the military facilities America will build under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA will be accessible to Filipinos.
