Published 8:52 PM, April 18, 2018

President Rodrigo Duterte takes 'full responsibility' for the temporary detention of Australian missionary nun Sister Patricia Fox. Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr says his friendship and working relationship with President Rodrigo Duterte remain intact. Various law groups urge a United Nations expert to probe President Rodrigo Duterte's actions and statements against the Philippine judiciary. Grab Philippines admits it didn't inform riders about the ride-hailing company's P2-per-minute travel charge when it was first added to their fare in June last year. South Korea seeks to open discussions about ending the war with the nuclear-armed North at a rare inter-Korean summit next week. Justice Neil Gorsuch casts a surprise vote in a decision favoring an immigrant fighting deportation.