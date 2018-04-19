Cayetano on China, LTFRB on Hype and Hirna, Pacquiao on Matthysse | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says Manila is considering filing a diplomatic protest with Beijing over the sighting of two Chinese military planes on Panganiban Reef. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approves the accreditation of two new ride-hailing companies. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is out to prove he is not yet done in boxing in his fight against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on July 15.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan