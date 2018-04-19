Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 1:53 PM, April 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano says Manila is considering filing a diplomatic protest with Beijing over the sighting of two Chinese military planes on Panganiban Reef. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board approves the accreditation of two new ride-hailing companies. Boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is out to prove he is not yet done in boxing in his fight against World Boxing Association welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on July 15.