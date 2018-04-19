Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 7:49 PM, April 19, 2018

Today on Rappler:

New Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde vows to continue the 'low-key but stern' leadership he has been known for. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III confirms there will no longer be an executive order against contractualization. The Consultative Committee finalizes its wording of Article 1 of its draft charter, firming up the country's stance on the West Philippine Sea and its claim over Sabah. ABS-CBN's Gabby Lopez is now chairman emeritus of the television giant, after over two decades as chairman. United States President Donald Trump says he isn't afraid to walk away from a historic meeting in May with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if it appears unlikely to be 'fruitful.'