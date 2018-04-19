Albayalde on PNP, Bello on ‘endo,’ Trump on Kim | Evening wRap
New Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde vows to continue the 'low-key but stern' leadership he has been known for. Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III confirms there will no longer be an executive order against contractualization. The Consultative Committee finalizes its wording of Article 1 of its draft charter, firming up the country's stance on the West Philippine Sea and its claim over Sabah. ABS-CBN's Gabby Lopez is now chairman emeritus of the television giant, after over two decades as chairman. United States President Donald Trump says he isn't afraid to walk away from a historic meeting in May with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if it appears unlikely to be 'fruitful.'
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher: Marga Deona
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan