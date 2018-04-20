Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Jee Geronimo

Published 12:59 PM, April 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Senate President Koko Pimentel says the ruling PDP-Laban is considering musician Freddie Aguilar as one of its senatorial candidates in 2019. President Rodrigo Duterte lauds former Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa on his retirement. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announces an average inflation rate of 3.8% for the 1st quarter of 2018, the highest quarterly average since 2014.