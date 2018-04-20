Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 8:30 PM, April 20, 2018

Today on Rappler:

A Pulse Asia survey shows reelectionist Senator Grace Poe is the current front runner in the 2019 senatorial elections with 70.8% voters' preference. At least 13 drug suspects are killed in the Philippine National Police's anti-illegal drugs operations, just a day after new national police chief Oscar Albayalde was sworn into office. President Rodrigo Duterte orders Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to draw up an inventory of companies engaged in labor-only contracting. The European Parliament adopts a resolution calling on the Philippines to end extrajudicial killings in President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Leaked memos show United States President Donald Trump repeatedly complained to former FBI director James Comey about the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.