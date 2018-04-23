SWS survey, Albayalde on Facebook bashers, Kuwait arrests 2 Filipinos | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
A Social Weather Station survey shows Mindanao continued to show massive support for President Rodrigo Duterte but the region didn't have the same love for the rest of the government. Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde orders a probe into cops bashing him in a Facebook page. Kuwait arrests two Filipinos for allegedly urging Filipino maids to escape their employers.
