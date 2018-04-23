Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Acor Arceo

Published 8:12 PM, April 23, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Foreign Secretary Alan Cayetano defends the Philippine ambassador to Kuwait after he was summoned by the country's authorities for rescuing overseas Filipino workers allegedly abused by Kuwaiti employers. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says he asked officials of the Boracay task force to give media covering the island's closure more freedom during coverage. Grab says it sanctioned nearly 500 drivers last week, following an internal probe into mounting complaints of canceled ride bookings. Aleksandr Kogan, the psychologist behind an app that harvested data from 87 million Facebook users, defends his role in the scandal. Kate Middleton is in the early stages of labor and is admitted to a hospital in London.