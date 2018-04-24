Philippines on Kuwait, William & Kate’s 3rd child, George H.W. Bush hospitalized | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines vows to respect the sovereignty of Kuwait during President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with Ambassador Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh in Davao City. Duchess Catherine gives birth to a baby boy Monday. Former United States president George H.W. Bush is hospitalized, just hours after laying his wife Barbara to rest.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan