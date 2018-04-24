Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Jee Geronimo

The Philippines vows to respect the sovereignty of Kuwait during President Rodrigo Duterte's meeting with Ambassador Saleh Ahmad Althwaikh in Davao City. Duchess Catherine gives birth to a baby boy Monday. Former United States president George H.W. Bush is hospitalized, just hours after laying his wife Barbara to rest.