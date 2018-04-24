Roque on Boracay closure, Pulse Asia survey, Aquino on 2019 elections | Evening wRap
Today on Rappler:
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque downplays the lack of any written order to close Boracay, two days before its shutdown. The Supreme Court en banc recognizes divorce in marriages with foreigners. A Pulse Asia survey shows the top concerns of most Filipinos are rising inflation and increasing workers’ pay. Former president Benigno Aquino says he has no plan to run for public office in the 2019 elections. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will walk across the Demilitarized Zone Friday for a historic summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
