Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 12:51 PM, April 25, 2018

Today on Rappler:

The Philippines orders Australian nun Patricia Fox to leave the country after forfeiting her missionary visa. Grab drivers will no longer see the destination of their passengers before accepting bookings starting Friday. The Philippines apologizes to Kuwait Tuesday for rescuing abused overseas Filipino workers in the Middle Eastern country through an operation that angered the Kuwaiti government.