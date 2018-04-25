Australian nun to be deported, Grab on passenger destination, PH apologizes to Kuwait | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
The Philippines orders Australian nun Patricia Fox to leave the country after forfeiting her missionary visa. Grab drivers will no longer see the destination of their passengers before accepting bookings starting Friday. The Philippines apologizes to Kuwait Tuesday for rescuing abused overseas Filipino workers in the Middle Eastern country through an operation that angered the Kuwaiti government.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan