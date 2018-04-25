Watch Rappler's evening newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 9:58 PM, April 25, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Malacañang backs the Bureau of Immigration order for Australian nun Sister Patricia Fox to leave the Philippines because she supposedly engaged in ‘partisan political activities. Two workers of Boracay and a tourist file a petition challenging the six-month closure of the world-famous island. Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa submits a counter-affidavit to the Justice Department to deny an accusation of cyber libel over a story published in May 2012. The Consultative Committee is eyeing the creation of 17 federated regions and the National Capital Region on the proposed shift to federalism. A watchdog says press freedom around the world is under threat from a triple whammy of United States President Donald Trump, Russia, and China's bid to crush all dissent.