Watch Rappler's midday newscast with Marguerite de Leon

Published 2:34 PM, April 26, 2018

Today on Rappler:

Sources from the Supreme Court say the 2017 Bar Examinations record a passing rate of 25.55%. The Philippines officially closes the world-famous island of Boracay for a 6-month rehabilitation period even without a publicized written order from President Rodrigo Duterte. France's President Emmanuel Macron urges the United States to embrace multilateralism and warned of the perils of trade war and 'extreme nationalism.'