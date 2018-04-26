Bar Exam 2017 results, Boracay closed, Macron in U.S. | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
Sources from the Supreme Court say the 2017 Bar Examinations record a passing rate of 25.55%. The Philippines officially closes the world-famous island of Boracay for a 6-month rehabilitation period even without a publicized written order from President Rodrigo Duterte. France's President Emmanuel Macron urges the United States to embrace multilateralism and warned of the perils of trade war and 'extreme nationalism.'
Executive Producer / Writer
Lilibeth Frondoso
Associate Producer / Publisher
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
Master Editor / Playback
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan