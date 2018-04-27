Kim and Moon meeting, Demolition of Boracay structures, Cosby found guilty | Midday wRap
Today on Rappler:
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands over the Military Demarcation Line. Over half a thousand structures are facing demolition in Boracay on the first day of the world-famous island's rehabilitation. United States television icon Bill Cosby is convicted of sexual assault.
|
Executive Producer / Writer
|
Lilibeth Frondoso
|
Associate Producer / Publisher
|
Marga Deona
Allan Lazaro
|
Master Editor / Playback
|
Exxon Ruebe
Emerald Hidalgo
Jaene Zaplan